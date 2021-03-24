The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its March 16 meeting:
GRAVEL MINING: Approved a conditional-use permit to Brent Reiner of Riverview Aggregates for gravel mining, processing and stockpiling of material for a five-year time period with several conditions. This pit was originally permitted in 2016 and located in a 24.62-acre area of the southwest quarter of Section 4 in Lynn Township. It will be reclaimed to a 4:1 side slope for non-farming purposes. Also approved a conditional-use permit to Jay Rickert of Rickert Excavating for gravel mining for processing, screening and stockpiling of material outside of the floodplain area for a five-year permit in the “A” agriculture district to be located in a 5.5-acre area south of Crow River in Section 23, Rich Valley Township, with several conditions.
RENT AGREEMENT: Approved a $140-per-acre rent agreement for 7.5 acres of property located north and west of the Health and Human Services building on Ford Avenue, Glencoe. The agreement is with Mark Ahlbrecht of Lester Prairie for the effective crop year 2021 with rent due Oct. 31, 2021. He has been renting the property for 11 years and owns and operates the land adjacent to it.
MEDIATION: Approved an agreement to mediate submitted by James Yarosh, mediator. McLeod County, John Schultz and Sheryl Schultz are parties to eminent domain civil action and have been ordered to seek resolution through mediation. The civil action is in regards to the condemnation of County State Aid Highway 15.