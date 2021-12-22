The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Dec. 13 meeting:
CAMERAS: Approved a proposal by UHL of Maple Grove to replace nine cameras in the Environmental Services building for $15,489. The cameras did not function or had poor resolution due to age.
HVAC: Approved replacement of the heating ventilation and air conditioning for the visitation area at the Environmental Services building by Foster Mechanical of Hutchinson at a cost of $8,921. The unit is beyond repair and not heating.
STATEWIDE SECURITY: Approved participating with Minnesota in the Statewide Security Monitoring Initiative for a cost of $10,660. The initiative uses CrowdStrike Endpoint Detection and Response software for all devices in the county. It replaces a prior service from the Center for Internet Security, which only applied to election-related devices. The cost is split between 2022 and 2023. Purchasing the software independently would cost $55,000 per year.
GARAGE: Authorized Public Works to solicit bids for a 60-foot by 150-foot cold storage building on the Silver Lake Area Transportation Services shop site.
SHARED SHOP: Authorized Public Works to pursue an agreement with the city of Glencoe and the Minnesota Department of Transportation to develop a future Glencoe Area Transportation Services shop that would replace the Glencoe shop.