The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Jan. 4 meeting. Daryl Luthens was absent:
POSITION REPLACEMENT: Approved a resolution allowing for positions in the county to be refilled by human resources. The personnel committee is involved in each hiring decision. The motion is meant to save time for department heads.
VOTING: Approved a resolution allowing the auditor-treasurer to apply to the Help America Vote Act Grant Agreement with the Minnesota Secretary of State. The Legislature in 2021 distributed $3 million of federal aid that must be used to improve access to elections or improve the security of elections. Each county is eligible for $20,000, plus 29 cents per voting age population. The county may utilize the 2022 HAVA Grant funds as the 50% local match to VEGA-3 Grant Program, for which was recently applied.
DITCHES: Appointed Jeffrey Johnson as an alternate to the viewing team to redetermine benefits and damages on County Ditch 11.
DONATION: Accepted a financial donation to the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office from the estate of Lilian Marion Nemitz in the amount of $146,836 to be deposited into the sheriff’s office account. There are no stipulations from the estate as to how the money should be used. It may be used to help start a body camera program.