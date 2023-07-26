The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its July 18 meeting:

Vikings: Approved a service agreement with ASM Global to assist the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office with security at U.S. Bank Stadium for major events such as Minnesota Vikings football games. All wages will be reimbursed. Also approved a joint powers agreement with the Minnesota Sports Authority to assist the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office with security at U.S. Bank Stadium for major events. 

