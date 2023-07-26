The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its July 18 meeting:
Vikings: Approved a service agreement with ASM Global to assist the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office with security at U.S. Bank Stadium for major events such as Minnesota Vikings football games. All wages will be reimbursed. Also approved a joint powers agreement with the Minnesota Sports Authority to assist the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office with security at U.S. Bank Stadium for major events.
MAINTENANCE: Approved quotes from C&C Contracting for crack repairs at the McLeod County Courthouse and Government Center parking lots at a cost of $19,750.
DETOUR: Approved a Minnesota Department of Transportation detour agreement for use of county highways as a detour for a 2024 Morningside Avenue/U.S. Highway 212 roundabout construction project. County State Aid Highway 1 and County State Aid Highway 3 will be used as a detour route. MnDOT will reimburse maintenance costs up to $200,000.
ELEVATOR: Hired Widseth of Alexandria to design an elevator addition at the McLeod County Soldi Waste Facility in Hutchinson at a cost not to exceed $51,800. Construction is scheduled to begin late fall or early Winter, 2023. The addition could open up additional uses for the building.