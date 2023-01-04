The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its Dec. 20 meeting:

CRISIS PROGRAM: Approved a renewal of the Crisis Program Joint Powers Agreement with Carver County to receive funding and administer mental health crisis and related services to clients in McLeod County in 2023 at a cost of $10,000. In addition to money granted by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the county pays $10,000 for Carver County to provide services and act as the fiscal agent, and assume responsibility for billing.

