The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its Dec. 20 meeting:
CRISIS PROGRAM: Approved a renewal of the Crisis Program Joint Powers Agreement with Carver County to receive funding and administer mental health crisis and related services to clients in McLeod County in 2023 at a cost of $10,000. In addition to money granted by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the county pays $10,000 for Carver County to provide services and act as the fiscal agent, and assume responsibility for billing.
OUTREACH: Approved a contract renewal for 2023 for a Hispanic outreach worker at a rate of $37.02. Funds are from the County Public Health Nursing Budget. Services include assistance with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, infants and children clinics and activities, child and teen checkups, family mentoring and interpretation and translation assistance. The rate is a 3% increase from 2022.
DETOX: Approved a contract renewal with the Brown County Evaluation Center to provide detoxification and evaluation services to referred clients for 2023. The rate is $460 per patient per 24-hour period, with mileage at $1.21 per mile if the client can’t provide their own transportation. Funds are from the Human Services Fund. There is an $88 per recipient discount for amounts paid within 30 days of receipt. This reflects a 3% increase from 2022.
MENTAL HEALTH: Approved a contract renewal with Woodland Centers Assertive Community Treatment Team for 2023 at a cost of $60,000. ACT is a service model for mobile mental health treatment teams. People served by ACT often have co-existing problems such as homelessness, substance abuse, frequent hospitalization and involvement with the judicial system. Services are reimbursed at a rate of $20,000 per year. The rate is the same as the current contract. Also approved a contract renewal with Hutchinson Health for outpatient mental health services for 2023 at a cost not to exceed $15,000. Hutchinson Health will provide testing and evaluation, group and individual therapy, services to clients after hospitalizations, medical review, medication management and maintenance of effective communications with a client’s physician. The rate is a 2% increase from 2022.
SOFTWARE: Approved a three-year Microsoft enterprise agreement with SHI of Somerset, New Jersey, at a cost of $513,587. The cost is split over three years. It covers all Microsoft software the county uses. This includes desktop programs, such as Windows, Works, Excel and servers such as Windows Server, SQL, SharePoint and others.