The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its March 1 meeting:
BRIDGES: Approved a resolution to hire Stonebrooke Enginering for design engineering services for three timber bridges. The bridges are deficient and meet requirements for state assistance. If the designs are completed, the county can seek state funding. One bridge is on County Road 57 over High Island Creek. The services cost is not to exceed $37,439. The second bridge is on County Road 74 over Buffalo Creek. The cost is not to exceed $42,217. The third is on County State Aid Highway 13 over High Island Creek. The cost is not to exceed $37,954. Also approved a resolution to hire Erickson Engineering for design engineering services for a fourth deficient timber bridge on County State Aid Highway 17 over High Island Creek at a cost not to exceed $38,800. The plan is to conduct the projects in 2024 and 2025.
FIREWALL: Approved a quote to upgrade the county’s network firewall from Fireverse for $150,534, including installation and the cost of shipping. The current firewall was purchased in 2014 and will no longer be supported later this year. The firewall protects the county network and enables secure access for remote workers.
COMPUTER COOPERATIVE: Ratified a professional services agreement between Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative, a joint powers organization, and TriMin Systems for the maintenance and support of the Integrated Financial System Platform Independent, effective Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024. The agreement commits members for the term of the contract and the associated financial obligations. The agreement is for system administration and human services use. The MnCCC annual fees are $1,800. Annual enhancement fees are $12,000. Maintenance and support fees are $13,170. The counties own the system through the MnCCC.