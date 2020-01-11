The McLeod County Board, with four of five members attending, approved the following items at its Jan. 7 meeting:
WATERSHED PLAN: Approved participation in the development of the Lower Minnesota River West One Watershed One Plan. The agreement is meant to help parties in the area work together to meet state statutes for comprehensive watershed management. The plan will discuss the conservation of soil and water resources with advised practices, programs and regulations to combat erosion, sedimentation and siltation pollution.
DITCH SERVICE AGREEMENT: Approved an agreement between McLeod County Ditch 63 and Houston Engineering for a review of the ditch, its current state and what repairs are needed. The work is estimated to cost $48,500. A quote of $16,198 from Reinert Logging for tree and brush removal was also approved. An agreement was also approved to have Houston Engineering conduct CD 64 sizing. Work is expected to cost $11,000.
MEETING SCHEDULE: Approved McLeod County Board meetings for 2020. Regular meetings will be on the first and third Tuesday morning each month. An additional meeting is scheduled for Dec. 29. The June 16 meeting is at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Board of Appeals and Equalization meeting at 6 p.m. The Dec. 1 meeting is 4:30 p.m. with the Truth-in-Taxation hearing at 6 p.m.
The McLeod County Board, with four of five members attending, approved the following items at its Dec. 31 meeting:
DETOUR AGREEMENT: Approved the use of County Road 1 from U.S. Highway 212 to the south county line as a detour route for a State Highway 5 construction project planned this summer. The maximum amount the Minnesota Department of Transportation will reimburse for road wear is $20,000, and it will track road usage caused by the detour.