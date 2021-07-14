The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its July 6 meeting:
CULVERT REHABILITATION: Approved a quote from Subsurface Inc. of Moorhead for culvert rehabilitation on County Road 4, northeast of Hutchinson, for an estimated $21,000. The repair process allows the road to remain open.
HISTORIC REVIEW: Directed the review of county Ditches 5, 13 and 29 by Houston Engineering of Maple Grove. The estimated costs are $23,100, $23,200 and $21,600, respectively.
RESIDENT RECYCLING TOOL: Approved a three-year service agreement with ReCollect of Vancouver, Canada, to customize and install a digital tool including a search tool and digital application residents can use to find relevant information regarding recycling and waste activities. Information available would include pickup days and local recycling data. The agreement costs $8,200.