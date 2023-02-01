The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its Jan. 17 meeting:
WELLNESS: Approved a one-year service agreement with Marie Ridgeway for annual wellness checks and follow-up sessions for sheriff's office personnel, at a cost of $14,640. The check-ins are one-on-one consultation and education to support wellbeing. The service covers mandatory wellness checks to licensed and non-licensed law enforcement employees.
SECURITY: Approved a statement of work from the Minnesota Security Consortium of Minneapolis for virtual chief information security officer services at a cost not to exceed $20,500. This is a continuation of services approved in February, 2022. Over the past year the county has completed a security and risk assessment, started developing information security policies, addressed high-priority security vulnerabilities and identified other areas for improvement. Work will continue with the new agreement.
DISPATCH: Approved a state contract quote from Allstate Communications of Sauk Rapids for low voltage cabling for the dispatch center remodel at a cost not to exceed $33,184. This includes low voltage cabling and other materials to move dispatch to a temporary location.
EASEMENTS: Approved a resolution to abandon the easement areas that are no longer within 60 feet of the County State Aid Highway 7 centerline. The road was reconstructed in 1989. It was reconstructed again in 2007, and at that time the centerline was moved approximately 35 feet in the area of County Road 18. The additional right-of-way that was not needed at that time was not turned back to the underlying property owners, and the resolution is meant to address the issue. There is an exception: A 260-by-5-foot-wide section where utilities are in place. Board Chair Paul Wright abstained from this vote as his property is included in the resolution.