The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its Jan. 17 meeting:

WELLNESS: Approved a one-year service agreement with Marie Ridgeway for annual wellness checks and follow-up sessions for sheriff's office personnel, at a cost of $14,640. The check-ins are one-on-one consultation and education to support wellbeing. The service covers mandatory wellness checks to licensed and non-licensed law enforcement employees. 

