The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Jan. 18 meeting:
SEWAGE SYSTEMS: Approved a renewal of an agreement with Carver County Environmental Services for inspection for advanced subsurface sewage treatment systems at a rate of $60 per hour, not to exceed $2,500 for 2022. The county does not have an employee with the needed license. The county may send someone to be certified. The expense is sent to the applicant who needs a review of such a system.
LIGHTS: Approved a $12,935 proposal from AKO Electric of Glencoe to remove and replace lights at the Environmental Services building. The work includes replacing nine lights over a large work area, replacing nine lights in another large work area, and replacing 12 lights in the transfer room. The new bulbs would be UFO LED lights.
RECYCLING: Tabled a request from Glencoe to remove the county-operated 8-yard recycling receptacles in Glencoe, south of the McLeod County Courthouse. It is tabled until April 19 or before. Work on the item is ongoing.
MET COUNCIL: Approved a letter of support to the Metropolitan Council Transportation Advisory Board for the inclusion and adoption of the U.S. Highway 212 Rural Freight Mobility and Safety Project in MnDOT’s highway freight program.