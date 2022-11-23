The McLeod County Board took the following actions at its Oct. 15 meeting:
FEE SCHEDULE: Approved an update to the county’s fee schedule, detailing the costs of various services and amenities the county offers. The changes will start on Jan. 21, 2023. This item was approved unanimously.
RENOVATION: Approved a quote from SJM Construction to renovate a courthouse women’s restroom into a nursing room at a cost of $14,391. Public Health staff requested the room as a lactation space that will be available to the public and employees. McLeod County would then meet the Minnesota Department of Health’s criteria to be a Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace. This item was approved unanimously.
PERMIT: Approved a conditional-use permit request by Dave TeBrake of Miller Architects and Builders, which is representing Immanuel Lutheran Schools, to construct a new day school on a parcel the church owns at the intersection of State Highway 7 and Walden Avenue. The school is a nonprofit organization with classes ranging from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade. The addition could allow up to 40 additional students. This item was approved 4-1 with Board Member Daryl Luthens opposed.
RECORDER: Appointed Deb Jensen as the Mcleod County recorder for a four-year term effective Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2026. The County Board previously voted to transition the recorder position from an elected role to an appointed role upon the retirement of Lynn Ette Schrupp. Jensen was appointed to finish Schrupp’s term. This item was approved unanimously.