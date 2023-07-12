The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously — with Commissioner Daryl Luthens absent — at its July 5 meeting:

DITCHES: Approved reconstruction of joint ditch authorities for McLeod-Sibley Judicial Ditch 8, Sibley-Renville-McLeod Judicial Ditch 11, McLeod-Sibley Judicial Ditch 15, Renville-Sibley-McLeod Judicial Ditch 15, McLeod-Sibley Judicial Ditch 17, Sibley-McLeod Judicial Ditch 19, and Sibley-McLeod-Renville Judicial Ditch 24, and for fulfilling all future joint drainage vacancies. “Sibley County redistricted,” board member Doug Krueger said. “The only ditches affected are the ones that changed districts and changed commissioners.”

Tags