The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously — with Commissioner Daryl Luthens absent — at its July 5 meeting:
DITCHES: Approved reconstruction of joint ditch authorities for McLeod-Sibley Judicial Ditch 8, Sibley-Renville-McLeod Judicial Ditch 11, McLeod-Sibley Judicial Ditch 15, Renville-Sibley-McLeod Judicial Ditch 15, McLeod-Sibley Judicial Ditch 17, Sibley-McLeod Judicial Ditch 19, and Sibley-McLeod-Renville Judicial Ditch 24, and for fulfilling all future joint drainage vacancies. “Sibley County redistricted,” board member Doug Krueger said. “The only ditches affected are the ones that changed districts and changed commissioners.”
CONSTRUCTION: Denied a sketch plan request for a buildable parcel on the northern portion of Lot 7, the south half of Section 30, and the north half of Section 31, Hutchinson Township. The Hutchinson Area Joint Planning Board recommended denial on June 21.
“The issue that we have here is there was a tile line that was moved. It runs through the middle of this lot. Staff does believe that the lot is considered hard to farm. But due to the fact that there is maintenance required on this line, and the location of it, it does limit the usability of the lot,” Environmental Services Director Marc Telecky said.
Board member Joe Nagel said, “The tile got moved. It shouldn’t have gotten moved. We need to fix a lot of issues before we go forward with anything buildable on there. Not that I’m against building a house there overall, but in the moment I am.”
AUTO SALES: Approved a conditional-use permit for James McBride to operate an automobile sales business, to be known as Jim’s Auto, as a home occupation in an existing detached 36-foot-by-38-foot pole shed at a residence at 22014 Babcock Ave., Winsted. There will be no outdoor storage of vehicles in public view. There will be no outdoor storage of inoperable or unlicensed vehicles or salvage. All sales will be via the Internet and delivered to the buyer. Winsted Township recommended denial. The Planning Commission recommended approval.
“The concerns of the Winsted Town Board at the time were in regards to the potential of something like this getting out of hand with it turning into more of a salvage type of environment. We do regulate salvage yards in ordinance, so it is defined in ordinance very explicitly.” Telecky said. “If it did happen, we would be having a conversation with the applicant prior to it potentially getting out of hand.”