The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Feb. 1 meeting:
SECURITY: Approved working with the Minnesota Security Consortium for virtual chief information security officer services, including a security and risk assessment, at a cost not to exceed $18,000. The goal is to safeguard information the county is trusted with, such as federal tax information, health information and criminal justice information. The assessment will take an in-depth look at McLeod County’s cybersecurity.
CSAH 1: Awarded state projects, including concrete overlays, on County State Aid Highway 1 from the south county line to 1,300 feet east of County State Aid Highway 22, to Croell of New Hampton, Iowa, with a low bid of $7.45 million, with funds from the Highway Construction Budget. Other bids ranged from $7.45 million to $8.09 million.
HIGHWAY 212: Approved a letter of support to the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition in support of the U.S. Highway 212 Safe and Efficient Travel Project.
ANNUAL MEETING: Approved out-of-state travel for the county engineer to attend the National Association of County Engineers annual meeting and technical conference on April 25-27 in Buffalo, New York. Approximate costs are $2,100 and not to exceed $2,500. The event provides opportunities for networking. County policy calls for reports after such events.
CONFERENCE: Approved out-of-state travel for incoming county economic development coordinator to attend the Site Selectors Guild annual conference in San Diego, California, on March 2-4. The county applied for the Robert M. Ady Professional Development Scholarship, which would cover $2,000 if received. The cost to attend the event is estimated at $3,600. McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said the conference would help orient the new coordinator, and that there will be training requests associated with attendance.