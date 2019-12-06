The McLeod County Board, with four of five members attending, approved the following items at its Dec. 3 meeting:
VEHICLE PURCHASES: Approved the 2020 purchase of three vehicles with sheriff's office funds: Two 2020 Dodge Durangos for $30,713 each and one 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Special Service Vehicle for $25,859. The Durangos will replace two 2016 Ford SUVs and the Ram will replace a 2013 Ford SUV and a 2005 Ford F-150. One Ford SUV will be used as a jail transport vehicle and the 2005 Ford will be moved to the county's fleet.
SECURE ACCESS TECHNOLOGY: Approved the purchase of 200 additional Virtual Private Network licenses for teleworking and vendor support at a cost of $6,382 with funds from the Information Technology budget. All of the licenses are being used regularly. VPNs allow remote, secure access to the county's network.
WORK PROGRAM: Approved a 2020 agreement to provide Minnesota Family Investment Program and Diversionary Work Program services between McLeod County and Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services at a cost of $177,725 with funds from Human Services. McLeod County Health and Human Services contracts annually with Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services to administer these programs.
ROAD AND TRAIL WORK: Approved payment for the completion of four projects: $12,959 for Dakota Rail Trail work between County Road 1 and Carver County, $56,065 for 6-inch pavement marking as part of the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program, and $7,405 for annual sealcoat and pavement markings.
DETOUR AGREEMENT: Approved the use of Airport Road on Hutchinson's south side as a detour during the upcoming State Highway 15 downtown Hutchinson reconstruction project in 2020. The maximum amount the Minnesota Department of Transportation will reimburse for road wear is $63,600.