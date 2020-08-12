The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Aug. 4 meeting:
ROOF REPAIRS: Approved quotes for roof repairs at the McLeod County Fairgrounds from Schwickert's Tecta America of Mankato at a cost of $67,468 with funds from the fairgrounds budget. To be repaired is the Horticulture Building, 4-H Building and Agribition Building.
BITUMINOUS OVERLAY: Authorized the engineer to proceed with bituminous overlay on County Road 16 from State Highway 7 to the north county line (6 miles), and on County Road 5 from County Road 16 to County Road 2 (2.5 miles). The projects will require formal bids.
DITCH PAVING: Authorized the engineer to proceed with paving the County Ditch 32 culvert crossing on County Road 15, at a cost not to exceed $150,000.
ELECTION GRANT: Authorized the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer to make an application to the Office of the Secretary of State.
CARES COMMITTEE: Approved the formation of a committee to oversee federal CARES COVID-19 relief funds and their distribution across the county. The committee includes County Board members, county staff and representatives from Brownton, Plato and Winsted.