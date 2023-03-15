The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its March 7 meeting:
SPRINKLERS: Approved a contract to replace or upgrade 23 sprinkler heads at the McLeod County Jail at a cost of $12,655, with funds from the county jail budget. The current sprinkler heads are easily tampered with and sometimes broken, resulting in water issues. new Tyco Raven Pendant heads are tamper-resistant and provide more security. The jail is replacing its sprinklers in phases. McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said the new model would be a cost savings, considering the expense of the prior model’s tampering.
JAIL FOOD: Approved amending a food service agreement with Summit Food Service of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to reflect a range change to $352 per day, and a charge of $1.71 per meal. This is a 13.5% increase for 2023 — $41.90 per day and 20 cents per meal.
COMMAND POST: Approved moving forward with the design and purchase of a 2022 Chassis Command Post vehicle from LDC Custom Vehicles of Burlington, Wisconsin, at a cost not to exceed $650,000. The approval was requested by the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office. Excess fund transferred from the Trailblazer Transit budget will be used. The estimate is $647,010. Approval reserves the last 2022 chassis, which would be $30,080 compared to the cost of the 2023 model. It takes 20 months or more to receive the vehicle.
DITCH: Approved redetermination of benefits and damages on drainage system Joint Ditch 15 McLeod-Sibley. The drainage authority determined the original benefits or damages do not reflect reasonable current land values. Also approved redetermination of benefits and damages on County Ditch 18, 19, 26, 27, 32 and 38. The drainage authority determined the original benefits or damages do not reflect reasonable present-day land values.