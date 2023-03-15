The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its March 7 meeting:

SPRINKLERS: Approved a contract to replace or upgrade 23 sprinkler heads at the McLeod County Jail at a cost of $12,655, with funds from the county jail budget. The current sprinkler heads are easily tampered with and sometimes broken, resulting in water issues. new Tyco Raven Pendant heads are tamper-resistant and provide more security. The jail is replacing its sprinklers in phases. McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said the new model would be a cost savings, considering the expense of the prior model’s tampering.

Tags