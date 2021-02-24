The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Feb. 16 meeting:
PUBLIC HEARING: Set a public hearing for County Ditch 63 at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at the McLeod County Government Center. A repair report was completed by Houston Engineering.
LESTER PRAIRIE ROADS: Approved a resolution sponsoring Lester Prairie's Local Road Improvement Program application for funding to construct First Avenue North between County Road 23 and County Road 9. The Minnesota Department of Transportation requires such a sponsorship. The county has no financial obligation.
VEHICLE PURCHASE AND SALE: Approved the purchase of two 2021 Ford F150 4x4 SuperCab pickups from Midway Ford of Roseville for $31,979 each, at a total cost of $63,958. The purchase will be made with highway equipment maintenance and county parks funds. Also approved selling a 1999 GMC 1/2 ton with 175,000 miles and a 2001 Chevrolet S10 with 120,000 miles on MinnBid. The pickups were used by the parks department.
LETTING DATES: Approved letting dates for the following projects: Concrete overlay on County State Aid Highway 2 from Sibley County to 10th Street, concrete overlay on CSAH 3 from State Highway 15 to County Road 75, and concrete overlay or bituminous rehabilitation on CSAH 15 from 16th Street to CSAH 3.
NURSE STIPEND: Approved a temporary $150 per-pay-period stipend for one public health nurse while they help lead the COVID-19 vaccination clinic efforts for the county. The nurse has had to put in extensive hours without taking vacation and cannot accrue additional compensatory time, and has taken on additional responsibilities.