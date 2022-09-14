The McLeod County Board unanimously approved the following items at its Sept. 6 meeting:
DITCH CHANGE: Approved findings and order or County Ditch 11 and the newly established Joint Ditch 111 McLeod-Wright. The ditch is in the process of having its benefits and damages redetermined. During the process, benefiting acres were found in Wright County. Therefore, the ditch must become a joint drainage system.
JAIL STAFF: Approved a personnel committee recommendation to hire one additional full-time correctional officer. The addition was requested by Sheriff Tim Langenfeld based on the jail unit experiencing staffing issues. The addition is budget neutral due to turnover in the unit. “We are pretty regularly interviewing, going through changes and staff.” said Board Chair Doug Krueger “We are doing it on a regular basis. It’s not what we like to do.”
SOFTWARE: Approved renewal of QLess virtual line software for one year at a cost of $11,340. It is used at the government center to manage customer lines and appointment sin the License Center, Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, Assessor’s Office, Recorder’s Office and Veteran Services. Also renewed an agreement with Northland Business Systems for Winscribe digital dictation software at a cost of $5,143. The software is used by the Sheriff’s Office, Attorney’s Office and Social Services to record and type statements, reports, interviews and other items. Approved a Board Ratification Statement for a professional services agreement between the Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative and Strategic Technologies for maintenance and support of the Minnesota County Attorney Practice System through Dec. 31, 2025.
CREMATION: Approved an update to the McLeod County cremation/burial policy. The previous policy was approved in 2017. It provides guidance to eligibility workers who are approving county-paid cremation expenses. The all-inclusive rate for cremation rose from $2,040 to $2,400. Transportation per loaded mile increased from $2 to $3 per mile. The not-to-exceed miles increased from 150 to 200 miles.
ASSEMBLY PERMIT: Approved an application by Brandon Gatz, director of Land Castle Summer Extravaganza, for license to permit large assemblies from Sept. 8-11 at the Winstock grounds for an event expected to be between 600-800 people. Overnight camping was projected to be 200-350.