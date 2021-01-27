The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Jan. 19 meeting:
KITTY KASTLE: Permitted Public Works to solicit quotes to remove and back fill the structure that previously housed the Kitty Kastle Animal Shelter at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. The building has been vacated. There has been interest from local moving companies to relocate the structure.
RESERVATION SYSTEM: Approved an agreement with PerfectMind at a cost of $12,000 and an annual cost of $6,000, plus taxes. The software service will replace the software currently used by the county for reservations for county parks and the McLeod County Fairgrounds. The annual agreement with the previous service, MaxGalaxy, was $3,780. The new agreement will be for five years.
HOLD ORDER SERVICES: Approved the purchase of a service agreement with Hutchinson Health to provide mental health hold order services from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, at a daily rate of $1,610 per client. Services may include confinement of persons, observation, psychiatric services, diagnostic and evaluation services, nursing services, family education and support services, group and individual therapy, medical administration, occupational and recreational therapy, and other services.
OUTPATIENT SERVICES: Approved the purchase of a service agreement with Hutchinson Health to provide outpatient mental health services from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021. Services will be provided at the following rates, not to exceed $15,000 in 2021:
- $293 per hour for a psychiatrist
- $158-$165 per hour for a licensed psychologist
- $139 per hour for a mental health professional
- $109 per hour for a mental health practitioner
- $59 per hour for group therapy
PACT FOR FAMILIES: Approved an intent for membership with PACT for Families Collaborative for 2021 at a cost of $54,976.
COUNTY DITCH 63: A public hearing to discuss County Ditch 63 was called for 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Avenue North, Glencoe. To be discussed is a petition for outlet on County Ditch 63 from MRRR, LLC. The county received notice Dec. 10 via email regarding a petition from MRRR to use the ditch for a drainage outlet.