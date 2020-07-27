The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its July 21 meeting:
BREATHALYZER KIOSKS: Approved a resolution allowing the installation of two breathalyzer kiosks from Midwest Monitoring and Surveillance at the sheriff's office at no cost to the county. Law enforcement currently administers tests to those ordered by the court to report for such tests. Staff must drop what they are doing to administer the tests. There are also health concerns with COVID-19. The individual is usually charged a $25 weekly fee. The kiosks would charge the individual $3 per test.
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT: Approved hiring Erickson Engineering for engineering services for bridge replacement in Acoma Township at a cost not to exceed $114,158. The project is funded with state funds and Acoma Township funds. The township has approved replacing this deficient bridge.
SCRUB SEAL: Approved an estimate of $23,648 from ASTECH to apply a scrub seal on County Road 63 and a portion of County Road 86. The work will be done with the county's annual seal coat contract.
ROAD REMOVAL: Approved an estimate of $21,915 from WM Mueller and Sons for the removal of a portion of County Road 72 (Diamond Avenue) at the Twin Cities and Western railroad tracks. Funds are from the highway construction budget. A previous agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and TCW indicated the crossing will be closed as part of the Morningside Drive project.
GRAVEL APPLICATION: Approved an estimate of $50,000 from Meeker Washed Sand and Gravel to apply gravel to 9 miles on County Road 60 and 2 miles on County Road 72. Funds will come from the highway maintenance budget. Due to staffing shortages and extra paved road maintenance, the county has fallen behind on its schedule for applying gravel.