The McLeod County Board, with four of five members attending, approved the following items at its Nov. 19 meeting:
BUILDING MAINTENANCE: Approved hiring Schwickert's Tecta American to perform repairs on the Environmental Services roof. The work will cost $171,454 in two phases. Funds will come from the County Buildings Major Repairs Budget ($44,211) and the Solid Waste Abatement Fund ($127,243).
RESTROOM PLANS: Approved a proposal from Widseth Smith Nolting of Alexandria to perform architecture and engineer services for remodeling of the bathroom facilities in the McLeod County Fairgrounds Commercial Building and Horticulture Building for a lump fee of $19,400 from the Fairgrounds Special Revenue Account. Another bid was received at $33,000. The service will provide construction documents and bid specifications for remodeling, but not initiate remodeling work.
OPIOID LITIGATION: Opted to stay in a multidistrict opioid epidemic litigation settlement. Attorneys general from states leading the litigation are seeking funds from companies to cover the costs of past addiction, including to the child protection system, public nursing and for chemical dependency. They are also seeing reimbursement for government expenses, such as the costs to social services and jails.