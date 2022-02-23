The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Feb. 15 meeting:
VETERAN FUNDS: Approved a resolution allowing the McLeod County Veterans Service Office to receive $10,000 to be used for program needs that were not budgeted. The state Legislature has established annual enhancement grants to augment the normal budgets of veteran service offices to improve outreach, assist in reintegration of combat veterans, and enhance collaboration with other agencies.
SOFTWARE: Approved the purchase of computer software and training from Cellebrite of Parsippany, New Jersey, at a cost of $10,065. The software will be used to retrieve digital evidence from cellphones collected during investigations. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office previously used a different agency to assist, but the frequency of needing such technology has increased. In the past year, it has been used 25 times. The software will also be used to assist other agencies in the county. Training will be needed in the future, which will require additional funds from a donation.
SEEKING BIDS: Authorized Public Works to seek bids for 2022 construction projects. Projects include countywide pavement marking, seal coat and bridge deck maintenance, and a bridge deck overlay on County Road 71. State aid projects include bituminous overlay on 7.4 miles of County State Aid Highway 13 from Sibley County to U.S. Highway 212. State projects include countywide 6-inch edge line pavement parking.
SLATS: Awarded Silver Lake Area Transportation Services cold storage building construction to Ebert Construction of Corcoran, with a low bid of $297,700. Other bids ranged from $304,080 to $394,000.