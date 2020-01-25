The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Jan. 21 meeting:
INFORMATION DATABASE: Approved agreement between Business Watch International and McLeod County for the Regional Property Information Database system for five years at a total cost of $5,000. This replaces a similar system run by the Minneapolis Police Department. The new internet-based system can be used to quickly check for stolen or missing items that were pawned throughout the state.
VOTING EQUIPMENT: Approved a resolution allowing the county to apply for the Minnesota Secretary of State’s voting equipment grant. The county wants to replace its AutoMARK, which has been used since 2006. The machine assists in filling out a ballot for those unable to do so by hand.
PERFORMANCE REVIEW: Approved a plan to have the county attorney conduct a performance review of the county administrator for review by the County Board.