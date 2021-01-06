The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Dec. 29 meeting:
WINSTED ROAD WORK: Approved a joint powers agreement with Winsted for the future construction of County Highway 5 between County Highway 1 and County Highway 9. The agreement formalizes roles. The project is expected to be happen in 2022 or 2023, depending on the progress of grant opportunities. The estimated cost is $3 million, with $2.4 million from the county and the remaining costs from Winsted. Grants could bring the cost down to about $1 million. The project is meant to improve safety and provide economic development opportunities.
OUTREACH: Approved a Hispanic outreach worker contract for 2021 with Carmen Patino at a rate of $34.88 per hour with Public Health funds. The worker will assist with WIC clinics and activities, child and teen checkups, early childhood screening clinics, family mentoring and translation. The rate is a 3% increase from 2020.
MERIT SYSTEM: Approved the establishment of a merit system for county personnel. The county has pursued the creation of its own merit system and an exit from the state's system for the past two years. It has now fulfilled state requirements to do so. The county will have full control over its hiring process and hopes to hire and promote Health and Human Services staff more efficiently. The county is the 23rd Minnesota county to establish its own merit system. The county previously paid $12,000 a year to the state for using its merit system.
COVID FUNDS: Accepted $709,749 from Minnesota to be distributed as COVID-19 relief funds to those directly affected by restrictions that came about as a result of executive orders. The county plans to distribute funds to profit and nonprofit businesses in McLeod County. Funds must be allocated by March 15 and paid no later than April 1 or be returned to the state. The county also received $17,310 for administration. The Coronavirus Relief Fund Committee — which includes members from around the county — was re-established to administer these funds.