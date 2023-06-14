The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its June 6 meeting:
RADIOS: Approved the purchase of three APX6500 mobile radios from Motorola Solutions through Alpha Wireless of Mankato at a cost of $17,694 with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The radios will be installed in a command vehicle previously approved by the County Board.
SHERIFF LOGS: Approved the purchase of five APX Consolettes from Motorola Solutions through Alpha Wireless of Mankato at a cost of $46,108, with funds from the E-911 System Fund. The self-contained dispatch stations will be used as backup base stations for ARMER talk groups. They will allow the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office to record and log the encrypted talk groups.
ALARMS: Approved the purchase of an upgraded fire alarm system for the Environmental Services Building at a cost of $10,190 and a monitoring agreement at a cost of $35 per month from Summit Fire Protection of St. Paul. Funds are from the County Buildings Major Repair budget. County Board members approved the system as an overall cost savings measure, which had been found by staff. “Even though we might not be able to catch them all up here, we do have some great staff that are out there working hard to see those dollars being put in the right place,” Board Chair Paul Wright said.
AIS: Approved a request from the Winsted Lake Watershed Association to distribute up to $7,034 of McLeod County Aquatic Invasive Species funds for treatment of curly leaf pond weed. The total project cost is $7,815. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources surveyed Winsted Lake on May 3 and found 21.6 acres for treatment. Fund will be shared when receipts are provided. The project is meant to treat AIS and prevent it from spreading. The project meets the requirements of the county’s AIS plan.
To help curb the spread of AIS, Minnesota lawmakers passed in 2014 a county tax bill that provides funds for prevention. Funds received by each county are determined by watercraft trailer launches and trailer parking spaces. McLeod County was granted $74,952 for 2023 based upon 15 watercraft trailer launches and 181 watercraft trailer parking spaces. By comparison, Meeker County was granted $227,272 based upon 40 watercraft trailer launches and 602 watercraft trailer parking spaces.
CR 5: Concurred with awarding the County Road 5 Extension Project to Northern Lines Contracting of Hanover at a cost of $4.2 million. The project received five bids, which ranged from $4.2 million to $4.53 million. The engineer’s estimate was $4.02 million. The project completes a connection between County Road 1 and County Road 9 in Winsted.
SWCD: Approved the purchase of a 2023 Ford F150 at a cost not to exceed $55,000 for the McLeod County Soil and Water Conservation District. The SWCD’s Board of Directors also approved the purchase.