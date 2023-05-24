The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its May 16 meeting, with Board Member Joe Nagel absent:
911 SYSTEM: Approved a hardware refresh of the county’s Vesta 911 system through Independent Emergency Services at a cost of $205,432. Funda re from the E-811 System Fund. Included are five years of maintenance and updates. The current system from 2016 had 5-7 years.
EASEMENTS: Approved the acquisition of permanent roadway and temporary easements for the Airport Road/Jefferson Street Roundabout Project. The cost of $69,750 covers damages and easements on three properties.
DITCHES: Approved the Findings and Order initiating the redetermination of benefits for county drainage systems. Such orders were approved for County Ditch 18, County Ditch 19, County Ditch 26, County Ditch 27, County Ditch 32, County Ditch 38 and McLeod-Sibley Joint Ditch 15.