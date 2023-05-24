The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its May 16 meeting, with Board Member Joe Nagel absent:

911 SYSTEM: Approved a hardware refresh of the county’s Vesta 911 system through Independent Emergency Services at a cost of $205,432. Funda re from the E-811 System Fund. Included are five years of maintenance and updates. The current system from 2016 had 5-7 years.

