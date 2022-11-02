The McLeod County Board took the following unanimous actions at its Oct. 18 meeting:

ZONING: Approved an amendment to the McLeod County Zoning Ordinance to say: “A detached accessory building located in any required front yard within the ‘R-1’ Rural Residential District, ‘U-E’ Urban Expansion District, any platted lot within the ‘A’ Agricultural District, or any lot less than three acres in the ‘A’ Agricultural District with a neighboring dwelling within 500 feet is permitted only through a conditional-use permit.” Staff advised the change as many farm sites are splitting tillable acres from the property with the house upon it in order to put up the farmland for rent. Current ordinance limits accessory building placement on smaller properties.

