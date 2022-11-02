The McLeod County Board took the following unanimous actions at its Oct. 18 meeting:
ZONING: Approved an amendment to the McLeod County Zoning Ordinance to say: “A detached accessory building located in any required front yard within the ‘R-1’ Rural Residential District, ‘U-E’ Urban Expansion District, any platted lot within the ‘A’ Agricultural District, or any lot less than three acres in the ‘A’ Agricultural District with a neighboring dwelling within 500 feet is permitted only through a conditional-use permit.” Staff advised the change as many farm sites are splitting tillable acres from the property with the house upon it in order to put up the farmland for rent. Current ordinance limits accessory building placement on smaller properties.
STORAGE: Approved the replacement of a secondary storage system at a cost of $101,510 with funds from the Information Technology budget. The secondary storage system is used to store backups, surveillance video and other data that does not require the performance of the county’s primary storage system. But the system is six years old and will no longer be supported starting in 2023.
AUDIT: Approved an engagement letter with the Minnesota State Auditor to perform the audit of the 2021 financial statements. The two-year contract was previously approved. The letter is required annually.
MEDICAL EXAMINER: Approved an agreement for Medical Examiner Services with Anoka County for Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2027, at a per-capita rate, with funds from the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office. Based on a per-capita rate of $2.46, and a population of 37,788, the 2023 contract would be $92,958. The agreement can be terminated after each year.
POLICE SERVICE: Approved an agreement with Stewart for police services from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023. The county provides 30 hours per week of service, at an hourly rate of $71,95, for a yearly total of $112,242.