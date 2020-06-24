The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its June 16 meeting:
POWER SUPPLY CHANGE: Approved expenses not to exceed $68,804 to upgrade the uninterrupted power supply plans at the McLeod County Government Center, which is currently under construction. Plans originally called for a 30Kva load budgeted at $29,000. up to 100Kva may be required. The supply is meant to provide sufficient power for gap coverage, to support county services and protect data, and for future proofing. The change is within the project's budget.
NEW WEDDING VENUE: Approved a conditional-use permit to Sherry Nielsen to convert a barn into a wedding and event venue to be known as South Glen Farm. The property is within 77.90 acres in the agricultural district in Helen Township.
TRANSFER OF TRANSFER DUTIES: Approved a resolution moving the duty of transferring of ownership within the tax system to the county record's office from the auditor-treasurer's office. The two offices have worked together to become more efficient and provide better service. The change would make transferring ownership within the tax system part of the recording process.
ELECTION MACHINE PURCHASE: Approved the purchase of a DS450 scanner and tabulator for McLeod County elections at a cost of $58,800. The machine will increase the speed of vote tabulation from 11 ballots per minute to 72 ballots per minute. The goal of the upgrade is to prepare for an expected increase in mail-in ballots. Funding will come from grants and a special revenue account used for voting equipment.