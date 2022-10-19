The McLeod County Board took the following unanimous actions at its Oct. 4 meeting:
DISPATCH: Approved the purchase of dispatch furniture from Russ Bassett Corporation of Whittier, California at a cost of $79,937. The purchase will add an additional station due to acquiring Hutchinson dispatch and upgrade the current furniture. The total cost of the upgrade is $144,937, but a grant of $65,000 offset the cost.
SNOWPLOW: Approved the purchase of a 2024 Mack Tandem chassis from Nuss Truck and Equipment of Roseville at a cost of $152,289, and a truck equipment package from Towmaster Truck Equipment of Litchfield for $176,467. The truck is in the 2024 equipment replacement plan, and fund are from the 2024 budget. Approval now locks in the price. The truck will replace a 2006 Sterling with 140,892 miles, with 20,000 more to come before it is retired. certain parts are obsolete.
DRILL: Approved the purchase of a Dew Drop Drill at a cost of $8,700 from Little Sioux Prairie of Spencer, Iowa, with fund from the drainage inspector riparian aid account. The county has received riparian aid payments since 2017. they have been used for spraying trees on the county drainage systems. The drill will help the drainage inspector with seeding portions of the buffers with limited access for large equipment.
DRAINAGE ASSESSMENTS: Approved a resolution to the set the 2023 drainage assessments. Overall, the county’s 40 drainage codes had a total assessment of $980,614.