The McLeod County Board took the following unanimous actions at its Oct. 4 meeting:

DISPATCH: Approved the purchase of dispatch furniture from Russ Bassett Corporation of Whittier, California at a cost of $79,937. The purchase will add an additional station due to acquiring Hutchinson dispatch and upgrade the current furniture. The total cost of the upgrade is $144,937, but a grant of $65,000 offset the cost.

