The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its June 1 meeting:
EDGE LINE PAVEMENT: Approved a bid of $60,699 for countywide 6-inch edge line pavement marking from Sir Lines-A-Lot of Edina. The project is 90% federally funded.
GRAVEL: Approved a quote from Riverview Aggregates of Hutchinson for an $8.46-per-ton application of Class 5 gravel on about 7.5 miles of County Road 58. The estimated total cost is $27,000 with funds from the highway maintenance budget. Also authorized Public Works to solicit bids for processing roughly 40,000 tons of Class 5 modified material at the SLATS shop. Bids are required because estimates are higher than $175,000. As part of the summer rehabilitation plan, excess bituminous millings will be stockpiled for use in the future. About 26,000 tons of additional Class 5 materials will be included.
SOFTWARE: Approved the purchase of iasWorld CAMA, Tax and Cashiering Software and a service agreement from Tyler Technologies of Plano, Texas. The total cost is $384,882. The Recorder's compliance fund has $400,000 for such a purchase. Support for the county's current computer assisted mass appraisal and tax system will end Dec. 31, 2023.