The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its July 5 meeting:
COVID: Accepted a Minnesota Department of Health grant of $5,6700 to be used for ongoing COVID efforts at McLeod County Jail. The resolution passed unanimously.
SEWAGE: Approved an independent contractor service agreement with Radtke Sewer Services, and another with Kubasch Excavating, for 2022 Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems services from July 5-Dec. 31. Funds are from Environmental Services. The work fills a gap presented by a retirement. The resolution passed unanimously.
FUND EXCHANGE: Approved a Minnesota Department of Transportation donor recipient agreement to exchange federal funds from the County State Aid Highway 115/25 roundabout project. This is an exchange of $360,000 with Wabasha county. It will receive state aid funds from McLeod County and give Mcleod County federal funds. This is a favor to Wabasha County, so it doesn’t have to follow federal requirements on its project and can cut down on costs. The resolution passed unanimously.
TRANSPORTATION: Approved two resolutions, on regarding McLeod County Public Works Director John Brunkhorst, and another regarding interested McLeod County Board members, both approving travel to the Minnesota Transportation Alliance’s Washington D.C. Fly-In event Sept. 20-22. This is a lobbying event intended to push for local projects in need of federal funding. The resolution passed 4-1 with Krueger opposed.