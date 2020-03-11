The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its March 3 meeting:
SENTENCED TO SERVICE: Approved purchasing a 2020 Chevrolet Express cargo van for $23,593. It will be used for the county's Sentenced to Service program as the county has taken over its administration.
JAIL FOOD: Approved a contract ammendment with Summit Food Service for jail food services. Service will cost $277.88 per day and $1.31 per meal, effective April 16. This reflects an increase of $8.36 per day and 4 cents per meal. This is a yearly rate adjustment of 3 percent.
WINSTOCK: Approved an on-sale liquor license permit for Winstock Country Music Festival for June 11-13 in Winsted.
TAX COURT: Approved a tax settlement with Miller Manufacturing for its Glencoe facility. The county's assessment was high on the dated building. The majority of the building was assessed at $5.3 million for 2018 (down from $5.8 million), $5 million for 2019 (down from $5.6 million) and $4.6 million for 2020 (down from $5.6 million). The new addition was assessed at $2.5 million.
CLOSED SESSION: The meeting was closed to discuss a review of the job performance of McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy.