The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its June 13 meeting:
The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its June 13 meeting:
LICENSE: Approved a massage license to Emily Troska of Nature's Touch Massage at 903 State Hwy. 15 S., Hutchinson.
GAMBLING: Approved a short-term gambling license for American Cancer Society for Aug. 14, 2023, at Muddy Cow.
BIKES: Approved a resolution to sell found bikes and other equipment. Included on the list, in addition to several bikes, are emergency road triangles, tennis shoes, a cooler, a hatchet, a toolbox with tools, a vacuum, a hand ice auger and more.
STORM: Approved authorization to apply for a $60,000 grant from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development. The funds would help with a stormwater pond and related infrastructure in the city's industrial park on Fifth Avenue Southeast. the total project is estimated at $120,000. The city would pay half.
TRUCK: Approved the purchase of a one-ton truck and dump body for public works. It was scheduled for replacement in 2022 but delayed due to availability. The total cost is $70,011.
UPTOWN: Approved purchases for a 2024 sewer realignment project for the Uptowns Commons. A sewer lining and manhole rehabilitation project is expected for the sewer line running east to west along the river from Cedar Avenue through Harmony Lane. The cost is $104,499.
