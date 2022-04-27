The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its April 19 meeting:
PICKUPS: Approved the purchase of two 2023 GMC Sierra 2500 4x4 Crew Cab pickups from North Country GM of Hibbing for a price not to exceed $76,000. Funds are from the County Parks and Highway Equipment Maintenance budgets. the vehicles are estimated to cost $34,789 each with fall or winter delivery. The vehicles would replace a 1997 Jeep and a 2004 Silverado, which would then be used by Parks and Recreation or sold.
TRAVEL: Approved out of state travel for McLeod County Engineer John Brunkhorst to attend the National Local Technology Assistance Program annual conference July 18-21 in Seattle, Washington. Expenses are paid by the Minnesota Local Road Research Boad. Brunkhorst is a member of the Research Implementation Committee. The LRRB sends members to such conferences to bring back ideas that may be worthwhile in Minnesota. The Board requested a report after the event.
VOTING ASSISTANCE: Approved a resolution allowing the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer to apply to the Secretary of State for the Help America Vote Act. Last year state lawmakers allowed distribution of $3 million in federal HAVA money as grants. The county has learned it has an award of $28,177. The funds must be used to “improve accessibility,” “implement security improvements” or to “fund other activities to improve the security of elections.” The county wishes to us the funds as the local match for the VEGA-3 grant program, which it recently applied for. This would essentially remove a local match burden from townships and cities to pay for new devices to assist with voting.