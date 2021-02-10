The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Feb. 2 meeting:
SHERIFF VEHICLES: Approved the purchase of two 2021 Dodge Durangos via state bid from Dodge in Burnsville for $34,338 each, and one 2021 Dodge Charger for $27,161. The Durangos will replace two 2016 Ford SUVs. The Charger will replace a 2016 Ford SUV that will become a jail transportation vehicle. Commissioners also approved the sale of two 2016 Ford SUVs through Fahey Auctions.
SPONSORING STEWART: Approved a resolution sponsoring Stewart's application for the Local Road Improvement Program funding for the reconstruction of Bowman Street from 70th Street to U.S. Highway 212. The city needs a county sponsor because it is a non-state aid city. The county has no financial obligation.
ROAD IMPROVEMENT: Approved a resolution supporting the county's application for the Local Road Improvement Program funding for County State Aid Highway 5. McLeod County intends to seek funds for the extension of the road between County State Aid Highways 1 and 9. The maximum award is $1.25 million.
COVID SUPPORT: Approved a temporary six-month increase of eight hours per week for one McLeod County Public Health nurse to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The increase would be from 28 to 36 hours per week.
COMMUNICATION HIRES: Approved the addition of three McLeod County communications officers in the McLeod County Sheriff's Office. The change is due to the county preparing to nearly double dispatch calls due to changes in the Hutchinson Dispatch Center.