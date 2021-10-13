The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Oct. 5 meeting:
LEASE AGREEMENT: Approved a lease agreement with the State of Minnesota, Department of Public Safety, and Driver and Vehicle Services for leased space in the McLeod County Government Center. The lease had expired in June due to a late signing of the state budget. DVS had not been authorized to renew leases. DVS has not been using Glencoe as a driver exam station since 2020 when many were closed due to COVID-19, but has now been given funding to hire more examiners and mandated to reopen previously closed locations. Glencoe will be a road test site only with no written tests offered. Written tests may return in November.
HEALTH INSURANCE: Approved a Budget Committee recommendation for 2022 non-union health insurance employer contributions of $728 toward single coverage, $1,093 toward employee-plus-children coverage, $1,093 toward employee-plus-spouse coverage, $1,457 toward family contribution, and $235 for eligible employees who opt out. Coverage in the previous year was $829 for single coverage, $1,093 for family and $235 for eligible employees who opted out. The decreased 2022 employer contributions still offer increased savings and options for employees due to significant plan rate reductions. The board also approved a Health Savings Account plan with matching contributions of $1,200 for the single plan and up to $1,800 for the others, up from $500 and $1,000.
BITUMINOUS MAINTENANCE: Approved a motion for Duininck to perform a bituminous maintenance overlay on portions of Airport Road between County Road 7 and State Highway 22, south of Hutchinson, at a cost not to exceed $150,000. The county intended to do the project this year with concrete overlay, but a roundabout safety project came up at the intersection of Jefferson Street. The maintenance work was delayed to be timed with the safety project in order to avoid impacting traffic twice. The maintenance is meant to maintain the road until the 2023 project.