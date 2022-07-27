The McLeod County Board unanimously approved the following items at its July 19 meeting:
CRF FUNDS: Approved Coronavirus Relief Fund Committe and Budget Committee recommendations to allocate up to $1 million to the Glencoe Highway Shop project from the Coronavirus County Relief Fund. The funds would not be used if the project isn’t approved.
ATV: Approved the purchase of a CRMoto 500 ATV with winch from Yamaha Motorsports Marine of Hutchinson for $6,550 with funds from the Sentenced to Serve budget. It would be used for work at the county parks and trails by the Sentenced to Serve program. It would also be used for the sheriff’s office ATV class, and potential search and rescue needs.
NETWORK: Approved an agreement for installation and configuration of network infrastructure equipment at the county’s Hutchinson locations at a cost of $7,627. The contractor is ConvergeOne of Bloomington.
ACQUISITION: Approved hiring Evergreen Land Services of Richfield for right-of-way acquisition services associated with roundabout and associated improvements on County State Aid highways 25 and 115. Service appraisals range from $2,000 to $4,500 per parcel, depending on complexity. The total cost is thought to be $22,200 to $32,500. Estimated costs for acquisition services such as negotiation, project management and other work based on hourly rates is $28,932. Overall, the cost is approximately $51,000 to $61,500.