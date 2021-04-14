The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its April 6 meeting:
JAIL CAMERAS: Approved a proposal to convert the jail camera system to Panasonic Video Insight Video Management Software at a cost of $12,174. The current system is failing and no longer supported. Also approved was a proposal to upgrade cameras at a cost of $17,226 and to purchase camera system data storage for $30,561. The upgrades would ensure accuracy of the system for information requested by the attorney's office, and meet Department of Corrections requirements.
HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION: Approved bids from Shafer Contracting of Shafer for $5.7 million for concrete overlay on: CSAH 2 from Sibley County to 10th Street, CSAH 3 from State Highway 15 to County Road 75, and CSAH 15 from 16th Street to CSAH 3. The project includes county and state funds.
COURTHOUSE WORK: Approved a proposal to replace boilers at the McLeod County Courthouse at a cost of $174,200. The boilers are from 1982 and costly to maintain. Many components are considered obsolete. Asbestos abatement in the boiler room was approved at a cost of $6,480. A proposal to purge, clean and replace the glycol system at the courthouse was approved at a cost not to exceed $28,400. The system is contaminated.
COUNTY PROPERTY: Approved a quote of $3,800 to complete Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessments for county properties at 2391 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe, and 1805 Ford Ave. N., Glencoe. Approved a contract for market analysis for county properties west of the McLeod County Government Center for $500.