The McLeod County Board will weigh the merits of a big change at 9 a.m. on Feb. 15: Changing the role of McLeod County recorder from an elected to an appointed position.
The option to continue on with an elected recorder, or make a change, came about following a notice from current recorder Lynn Ette Schrupp informing the county she intends to retire. She may depart at the end of the year or sooner, she said, following five terms and nearly 20 years as recorder, and more in other roles.
“It was a really hard decision for me to make,” she said at the Jan. 18 McLeod County Board meeting. “It’s been 37 years of my life being here. My husband retired last year and I’m jealous of him. Together, we have 70-some years together that we’ve been at the county. It’s time for me to step back and retire.”
The county recorder is responsible for recording and filing all legal documents in McLeod County pertaining to areas such as real estate, notary commissions, credentials/license of ministers, liens, federal judgements and military discharges.
Roughly half of Minnesota’s counties appoint their recorder, with others weighing the option as well. McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said the issue is a hot topic in other counties. McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge said that in 2019, state law was changed to allow the auditor, treasurer, auditor-treasurer or recorder positions in counties to become appointed if the county’s board receives notice there will be a vacancy.
“The reason you would do that is that, although it’s a very important function, it’s an administerial rather than a policy-making (role),” Junge said. “A recorder doesn’t have the option of saying, ‘Well, I’m going to allow this type of mortgage or that type of mortgage to be recorded.’”
Counties may also make the civil portion of the county attorney’s office an appointed position.
“I, too, have let you know that I’m not going to run again,” Junge said. “And I don’t think there is any county in the state that has split the office in two yet, but that would be an option that you have.”
Junge said he did not advise the board toward either option — keeping the role as elected or changing it to be appointed — but said it should be aware of all the options.
“There are benefits and liabilities for both the board and the office holder,” he said. “Once she’s your employee, she’s your appointee. It’s your baby. You’re responsible. The other side of the coin is, once she’s appointed rather than elected, she’s responsible to you.”
The County Board unanimously decided to explore the option, which triggers a notice that will be published two times in the county’s official paper. The discussion is during its Feb. 15 meeting, and public comment on the issue will be allowed.
If the County Board decides it wants to make the recorder role an appointed position, members of the public can file a petition within 30 days to have a referendum. The petition requires a number of signatures amounting to at least 10% of those voting in the county at the last general election.
“I guess the only way to test the waters is head down that road,” Board Vice-Chair Paul Wright said. “The door is open. So, I think we should at least fully explore our options.”
The county is not obligated to make any change.