Highway facility funding, U.S. Highway 212 and taxation of volunteer driver programs were among the topics of discussion this past week when two County Board members and a department head departed from their usual schedules for business in Washington, D.C.
“Part of it is to just keep your face in front of them,” said Board Member Joe Nagel. “You need to show up and be there and be a part of the process.”
He was joined on the Minnesota Transportation Alliance Fly-In by Public Works Director John Brunkhorst and Board Member Nathan Schmalz. The alliance includes cities, counties, organizations and businesses from across Minnesota. The fly-in gives them a chance to speak with Department of Transportation staff directly, and to meet with lawmakers and their aids.
Local issues brought forward included needs at the Hutchinson Area Transportation Facility, which houses city, county and state services on Hutchinson’s south side. The county’s highway shop in Glencoe was also discussed. When the county built the Government Center in Glencoe, it sold its other local properties to cut down on overhead and make it easier for residents to find services. The county’s highway services have what facilities they need for now, but there is a question as to what will happen in the future.
“We have the opportunity to decide if it makes sense to continue to do something small, or partner with the state and city, similar to HATS,” Nagel said.
Whatever the case, federal funding could play a part. The same goes for local roads in need of improvements.
“I had a nice conversation with Rep. (Michelle) Fischbach’s staff about Highway 22 between Hutchinson and Glencoe,” Nagel said. “It’s a Corridor of Commerce ... but if you don’t put it on their shelf they won’t know about it. I think that was a valuable conversation.”
He also spoke with Rep. (Tom) Emmer.
“He doesn’t represent our district, but he is certainly a powerful individual out there,” Nagel said.
The fly-in differed from past years in that it was more “intense.” Members of the alliance were escorted everywhere they went instead of having freedom to wander the halls. They were sometimes instructed to be somewhere at a certain time, and then had to wait for someone to retrieve them. Despite the changes, Nagel said he still felt his Tuesday-to-Thursday trip was worth it.
“After a year of no in-person meetings, you get to put faces with names,” he said.
Though there is a plan in place to finish four-lane construction from the metro to McLeod County, U.S. Highway 212 was still on the agenda. A $10 million RAISE grant would help offset local expenses, and representatives from western Minnesota are still pushing for improvements to extend through the state.
Rural broadband was also frequently brought up by advocates. They also heard from staffers who said charging stations are a priority for the Biden administration.
“I’m not sure that makes sense when we need to repair roads and bridges,” Nagel said.