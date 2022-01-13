Doug Krueger and Paul Wright were unanimously approved to serve as the 2022 McLeod County Board chair and vice chair, respectively.
With little discussion and no other nominees at the board's Jan. 4 meeting, the four members in attendance approved the nominees. Board Member Daryl Luthens was not present.
This will be Krueger's second year serving as chair.
"Thank you everyone for your vote of confidence," he said.
County board meetings in 2022 will continue to be at 9 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month. The regular meeting location is the McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Avenue North, Glencoe.
There are two additional meetings on the schedule:
- at 4:30 p.m. June 21, the board will meet before a 6 p.m. Board of Appeals and Equalization meeting.
- at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8, the board will meet before a 6 p.m. Truth-in-Taxation hearing.
County board members also handled other reorganization items for 2022. The following items were approved unanimously:
- The McLeod County Chronicle was selected as the McLeod County newspaper for 2022.
- Second publication of the 2021 McLeod County Financial Statement will be with the Hutchinson Leader.
- The minimum salary for elected officials chosen in the 2022 election was set at $35,741 for auditor-treasurer, $32,343 for recorder, $36,925 for sheriff, and $48,801 for attorney.