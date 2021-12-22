Each year one of the final meetings of the McLeod County Board is marked by the awkward task of reviewing the salaries of elected officials. In addition to updating the pay of elected department heads, County Board members increased their own pay Dec. 21.
Sheila Murphy, McLeod County's hired county administrator, advised Board Members consider increasing the pay of elected officials 3-4.5% to catch up after a smaller 1.5% increase in 2021.
Board Member Paul Wright, who sits on the budget committee, said the decision made last year was due to economic uncertainty.
"That is not the case this year," he said, adding department heads had worked hard, and their pay should keep up with that of other counties.
The following changes were made regarding department heads:
- McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge was paid $128,131 for 2021. A salary ranging from $131,975 to $133,897 was advised. The Board approved $131,975 for 2022.
- McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer Connie Kurtzweg was paid $89,295 for 2021. A salary ranging from $91,974 to $93,313 was advised. The Board approved $91,974 for 2022.
- McLeod County Recorder Lynn Ette Schrupp was paid $83,628 for 2021. A salary ranging from $86,137 to $87,391 was advised. The Board approved $86,137 for 2022.
- McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld was paid $103,901 for 2021. A salary ranging from $107,018 to $108,577 was advised. The Board approved $107,018 for 2022.
Mcleod County Board members, who were paid $31,761 in 2021, were recommended to approve a new salary ranging from $32,714 to $33,190.
"I would at least hope there will be some increase for yourselves," Murphy said. "There are increased expenses to doing your job."
She said board members were putting in more hours than ever before and attending more meetings. The board unanimously approved a salary of $32,714 for 2022.
Per diem — a flat amount paid when board members conduct county business on a day — remained at $75 for a half day and $125 for a full day. Mileage remained at 35 cents per mile.
"That's the highest I would want to go," said Board Member Joe Nagel, who sits on the Budget Committee. "In discussions I was fine staying exactly where we are. ... Other counties seem to be increasing substantially more for whatever reason."
Board Chair Doug Krueger said that in years to come, the County Board may have to take another look at compensation if it wants to assure high-quality candidates run for election. Murphy said despite increases to the pay of county employees, the board will likely need to take a hard look there as well. Department heads continue to lose employees in a competitive job market, and union contracts are expiring soon.
No change was made to the compensation of committee members, who are paid a per diam of $75 for a half day and $125 for a full day, and 35 cents per mile.