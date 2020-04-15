Life expectancy, death and the critical role of public health were among a variety of subjects the McLeod County Board tackled at its April 7 morning meeting.
Discussion started early in the meeting when McLeod County Board Chair Joe Nagel read a proclamation declaring April 6-12 as National Public Health Week 2020 in McLeod County.
“Sixty percent of Americans live with a preventable chronic disease,” he read, “and health risks such as alcoholism, obesity and tobacco use are the primary reason for 7 of every 10 deaths annually in the United States.”
He noted in the proclamation that public health professionals address a variety of threats, including disease outbreaks, natural disasters and health risks caused by human activity.
“There is a significant difference in health status, such as obesity, poor mental health and drug use, among people living in rural areas compared with people living in urban areas,” Nagel said. “And this variance increases because rural residents are often more likely to face social determinants that negatively impact health, such as poverty, transportation barriers and lack of economic opportunity.”
The proclamation also notes that for three years, U.S. life expectancy declined to be lower than comparable countries. After reviewing the county medical examiner’s report later in the meeting, McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge recalled a seminar at which Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County medical examiner, highlighted the decrease from 2016 to 2018 as a phenomenon that hadn’t happened since Spanish influenza and World War I.
“We were in a public health crisis,” Junge said. “The great majority of that reduction in life expectancy was through mental health and public health related issues such as suicide, drug addiction, chemical addiction and opioid addiction. Opioid addiction killed more people than breast cancer did.”
The Minnesota Health Access Survey in 2017 showed rural Minnesotans experienced, on average, 3.4 days in which they were physically unhealthy in the past 30 days. In urban areas, the average was 2.4 days. Forty percent of rural residents reported a chronic condition compared to nearly 36 percent in urban areas. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 86 percent of adolescent patients in metropolitan and large cities were screened for mental health or depression problems. In small rural towns, 66 percent were screened. Opioid use was also found to be higher in rural areas.
The Minnesota Health Access Survey noted 33.6 percent of people in metropolitan areas used public health insurance such as Medicare, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare. In small town rural settings, the rate was 43 percent. Reasons listed for the discrepancy include a higher population of people older than 65 in rural areas, lower incomes in rural areas, and less access to employer coverage in rural areas.
Calculations by the Minnesota Center for Health Statistics found that in 2016, the median obesity rate in urban areas was 28.4 percent, while it was 35.7 percent in rural areas. A 2016 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted a similar national trend, showing 34.2 percent of adults living in rural counties were obese, compared to 28.7 percent in metropolitan areas.