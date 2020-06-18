The McLeod County Board doesn't want Gov. Tim Walz to make any further executive orders regarding COVID-19 without the consultation of the Minnesota Legislature.
The request was made in a resolution written by Board Member Ron Shimanski and unanimously approved during the June 16 board meeting. The resolution says the governor's initial emergency declaration, and mitigation efforts made from it, were successful in lessening the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota.
"McLeod County Public Health in coordination with (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Minnesota Department of Health continue to deliver important information and interventions that are effective in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 in McLeod County," the resolution states, "educating residents and businesses to the important practices necessary to operate safely and prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in this area."
The resolution states executive orders beyond the original 35-day state emergency declaration infringe on the rights of McLeod County citizens.
It closes by stating the county resolves to uphold the constitutions of Minnesota and the United States, and the Bill of Rights, and "further requests that executive orders ... beyond the 35-day emergency declaration be written with consultation of the Minnesota state Legislature and be of limited nature ... to preserve the constitutional rights of citizens."
The approved resolution was a second draft of one discussed two weeks prior that had been tabled for revisions.
"The pandemic has not been as extreme and as extensive as we had originally projected at the outset of the declaration of an emergency," Shimanski said at the time. "I believe any executive orders beyond the scope of the 35 days really have had a negative impact on the economic viability of our area."
However, the board agreed to table the first draft on the advice of McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge. The draft had said executive orders in conflict with the constitutional rights of citizens, "shall have no force and effect within ... McLeod County."
Junge advised board members that it was the court's authority to determine what orders are constitutional, and law enforcement's job to uphold such determinations.
Board Chair Joe Nagel said he believed board members didn't intend to overreach their authority with the tabled draft, but to offer their opinions regarding executive orders, and hopefully influence a beneficial change for county residents.
On June 16, Board Vice Chair Doug Krueger said, "I like both of (the drafts), and I thank Commissioner Shimanski and Mr. Junge for going through and making the changes. I hope it's helpful."