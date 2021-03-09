McLeod County campground and shelter reservations for the 2021 season are now open. Reservations can be made online at tinyurl.com/MCPRreservations.
Camping reservation costs this year are $30 per night for electric sites and $23 per night for non-electric sites. Monthly rates are not available, and all campsites are reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Shelter reservations cost $35 per day and are also reserved on a first-come, first serve basis.
All users are required to set up an account with the online reservation service. Payment in full via credit card is required at the time you confirm your reservation. For help or more information, call the McLeod County Parks and Recreation office at 320-484-4301 or email cindy.ludewig@co.mcleod.mn.us.