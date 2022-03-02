McLeod County campground and shelter reservations for the 2022 season are now open. Reservations can be made online through the county's new reservation system at mcleodcounty.perfectmind.com. A new username and password is required.
Camping reservation costs this year are $30 per night for electric sites and $23 per night for non-electric sites. Monthly rates are not available, and all campsites are reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis. Campgrounds are at Lake Marion Regional Park and Piepenburg Regional Park.
Shelter reservations cost $35 per day and are also reserved on a first-come, first serve basis. Shelters are available at all six of McLeod County's parks.
For help or more information, call the McLeod County Parks and Recreation office at 320-484-4301 or email cindy.ludewig@co.mcleod.mn.us.