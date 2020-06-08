The McLeod County Board tabled a June 2 resolution offered by Board Member Ron Shimanski written in response to executive orders by Gov. Tim Walz regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution states orders beyond the original 35-day scope of the emergency declaration infringe on the rights of McLeod County residents.
“McLeod County does hereby affirm and resolve to uphold the Constitution of the State of Minnesota, The United State Constitution and the ‘Bill of Rights’ and further affirms that executive orders of the State of Minnesota that here in after are in conflict with the Constitutional rights of citizens shall have no force and effect within the geographic boundaries of McLeod County,” the resolution stated.
The full resolution can be found in the County Board packet at tinyurl.com/y7q7kpte.
Shimanski said he wrote the resolution because he felt executive orders had remained too long, and past their original purpose.
“The pandemic has not been as extreme and as extensive as we had originally projected at the outset of the declaration of an emergency,” Shimanski told board members. “I believe any executive orders beyond the scope of the 35 days really have had a negative impact on the economic viability of our area. To that effect I offer this resolution to simply state publicly that we support our citizens and their right to earn a living and operate their business on their property as they see fit, not withstanding executive orders that would ensue that have a much higher degree of emergency or urgency for our area.”
McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge advised the board not to pass the resolution as it was written. He said it would create enforcement issues for local police and the sheriff’s office if the county jurisdiction and the city jurisdictions have conflicting rules for issues such as the opening of restaurants.
“I strongly urge you: Do not go into this area with regard to the issue, and the sole issue, that the emergency orders won’t have any effect in McLeod County,” he said. “You don’t have the authority to do it, No. 1, and No. 2, you will create a mess.”
Board Vice Chair Doug Krueger said the county’s previous resolution asking for an end to the stay-at-home order had been a good move. He said he hesitated to move forward with this new resolution, but noted there was already a mess, as the governor’s orders were not being followed in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
“(The resolution) doesn’t do a lot, but it tells ... our governor and his attorney general to consider what’s going on out here,” Krueger said.
Shimanski said the resolution is meant to oppose unconstitutional executive orders.
Junge said the county doesn’t have the authority to determine what orders are constitutional and what orders are not.
“That’s the court’s job,” he said.
He later added, “It’s the sheriff’s job to uphold the constitution as it’s in effect and as the courts rule.”
Board Member Paul Wright said it was good Shimanski brought the resolution forward.
“If we can just give it a bit of a word change so it doesn’t look like we’re trying to defy what we can’t,” he said. “I’m right there ... with the idea that we need to be with our people that are trying to make a living and have a business. But we don’t want to put ourselves in a bad light.”
Krueger agreed, adding that business owners are afraid of being sued.
“I think this message of our constitutional rights is good,” he said.
Board Chair Joe Nagel said, “I don’t think anyone wants to defy anything, but lend our opinion and hopefully influence.”
He called for a five-minute recess.
“Lets see if we can look at this a little bit,” Nagel said.
After the meeting was called back into order, Shimanski spoke. He said during the recess the county attorney was consulted.
“As commissioners, we’re not good attorneys,” Shimanski said. “We will table this issue until our June 16 meeting and we revamp this resolution and bring it forward at that time.”
A motion to table the resolution passed unanimously.