McLeod County residents hopeful for access to more expensive, high-quality masks have the opportunity to pick one up for free.
The county received 6,000 KN99 masks from the federal government, which it has distributed to city offices.
“If you or an organization you know is looking for a more protective mask, please reach out to your local city office to get one of those,” said Berit Spors, McLeod County Health and Human Services director.
As of Friday, McLeod County had reached 9,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
“We have moved past the 10,000 mark, which is pretty significant,” Spors said, combining the number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the county. “As always, it’s important to point out that these numbers only include the tests that are reported to the Minnesota Department of Health. They do not include people reporting positive who are taking at-home (tests).”
The good news is case rates continue to decline. The state reported 120 new confirmed cases in McLeod County this past week, a significant drop from the past three weeks when the number of weekly new confirmed cases were 199, 408 and 520.
New cases continue to drop at Hutchison Public Schools as well, with seven new cases among students and no new cases among staff reported this past week.
The county has requested 1,000 additional over-the-counter testing kits, which are expected to be received this week. The tests are intended for people who cannot access them due to a financial or physical burden.
“We are working on a distribution plan to get them out to organizations that we’ve used in the past,” Spors said.
COVID-19 testing is still available at the Hutchinson Armory, but the National Guard is no longer on-hand for the task. Homeland Health now staffs the facility. There have been nearly 100 weekly county vaccine clinics.
“We are holding firm at 59.8% of people in Mcleod County have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” Spors said.