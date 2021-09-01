If you're still wondering how federal COVID-19 relief funds will be spent by counties, cities and townships, you're not alone. Much like previous rounds of funding, dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act come with a web of rules that aren't assured to stay the same until the end.
"I'm having a real difficult time understanding what we can and can't use it for, and I'm on the committee," said McLeod County Board Chair Doug Krueger.
He said that while many good ideas have been suggested, they do not always fit the fund criteria. He's glad the Coronavirus Relief Fund Committee is takings the time granted by the federal government. The deadline to dedicate funds is Dec. 31, 2024. They need to be distributed by Dec. 31, 2026.
While previous rounds of funding include disbursements to businesses, the ARPA funds are meant for counties, cities and townships. Eligible uses include:
- Supporting public health expenditures, such as funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses and behavioral health care.
- Addressing negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic, such as harms to workers, households, small businesses and other industries.
- Replacing lost public sector revenue by using funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to COVID.
- Provide premium pay for essential workers.
- Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
County ARPA funds are $6.9 million. Funds to cities and townships will vary and applications are required.
"Several of them have applied for and received funds, but some are still deciding," said Sheila Murphy, McLeod County administrator.
The committee is meeting with townships and offering the aid of the county's full-time staff. Krueger encouraged any townships that are considering applying for funds to do so.
"What have you got to lose?" he asked. "If it comes out to where you need it, that's the first step."
Funds that are not used may be returned, Murphy said. There is not yet a deadline for townships and cities, but there will be one.
In the meantime, the county is creating "buckets" in which to allocate its funding.
"That is not as easy as it sounds," Murphy said. "And, of course, it can't be concrete. That will need to be flexible."
If the spending rules change, the county will need to be prepared to pivot. But there will come a point at which the county is locked in.
"If we say we're going to do a project by Dec. 31, 2024, and something happens between those two years, as far as the rules go today, we can't change our mind," Murphy said. "So we want to be very intentional."
County staff continue to meet with city administrators and clerks to compare notes. Townships are welcome to reach out for meetings as well.
Two major gatherings are in the works for Oct. 6. The first is 8 a.m. at the McLeod County Government Center boardroom. The second is 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center.
"During this meeting we will discuss timelines, eligible and ineligible uses of funds, fund plans, and collaborative efforts," reads an email from Murphy.