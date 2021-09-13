Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low around 55F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low around 55F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.